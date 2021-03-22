Last body recovered following Norway’s deadly landslide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway say that nearly three months after one of the worst landslides in the country’s history, search teams have found the body of the last person listed as missing in the rubble. In total, 10 people were killed in the landslide, which swept away homes in a residential area in the village of Ask on Dec. 30. Seven of the victims were found shortly after the landslide and three people were reported missing. Two bodies were found on Feb. 9. The landslide destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village of about 5,000 residents located 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo.