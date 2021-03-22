Man accused of stealing about $1,200 worth of Girl Scout cookies in Rochester

(CNN) -- An Oronoco man is accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

Joel Whittaker made his first court appearance on Monday.

Police in Rochester said they got a grocery store alarm call late Saturday night.

When they arrived, they say they found Whittaker driving away with 23 cases of cookies stuffed in the backseat and truck.

Whittaker told officers he was "dumpster diving" and found the cookies in an unlocked loading dock.

Police said they also found two stolen license plates, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe and a small amount of heroin in his car.

Whittaker now faces felony counts of burglary and theft.

But he was released with a long list of conditions including that he submit to random testing and searches, and refrain from taking drugs or drinking alcohol.