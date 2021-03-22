Medical Monday: Improving digestive health

(WXOW) - More processed foods mean the potential of worsening your digestive health.

Halley Molstad, RD of Gundersen Health System says you can do a few simple things to develop good gut health. One is getting in two to three good meals per day. Slowing down to eat meals and drinking enough water is also key.

Fiber and physical exercise can help fuel a stronger gut and create good digestive health. Foods like fruits, vegetables, popcorns, brown rice, and legumes are usually rich in fiber.