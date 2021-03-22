Mexican rights agency appeals against pre-trial detention

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental National Human Rights Commission has taken a rare stance against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, by asking courts to overturn his expansion of mandatory pre-trial detention for a host of charges. The commission announced Monday it filed a supreme court appeal seeking to block the measure approved in February, arguing it violates the Constitutional guarantee of presumption of innocence. Mexico had been moving away from denying bail and provisional release, until López Obrador took office in late 2018. López Obrador argued that corrupt politicians and gangs that stole fuel from government pipelines were quickly being released on bail.