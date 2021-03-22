Monday Fun Day: March Madness kicks off the week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s not like anyone’s going to the office anyway. The change in the March Madness schedule brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will give basketball fans a first-of-its-kind experience — eight games on a Monday. The second-round matchups will be played in Indianapolis, starting with a lunchtime (or coffee break) affair between Oregon and Iowa and concluding with a game between USC and Kansas that should wrap up after midnight in the east. The NCAA condensed the tournament schedule ever so slightly this year, packing 67 games into 19 days instead of the usual 21, as it brought all 68 teams to Indiana in an attempt to create a safe environment in which to play all the games.