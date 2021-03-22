Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Caledonia, British Columbia 59, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55
Stewartville 62, Lake City 56
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Hayfield 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47
Southland 73, Rushford-Peterson 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Minneota 68, Lac qui Parle Valley 49
Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 54
Class 2A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
New London-Spicer 70, Litchfield 45
Redwood Valley 67, Windom 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/