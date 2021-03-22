Monroe County removing limited building access April 1

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County is ending its limited building access to the majority of its buildings starting April 1.

The county announced its intentions Monday morning. They made the move after consulting with the Monroe Count Public Health Department.

They cited the reduced number of cases of COVID-19 in the county as a reason to begin in-person service again.

The county is still encouraging people to take the proper precautions of calling ahead and scheduling appointments, wearing a face mask (required in most county buildings), and practicing social distancing in the buildings.

Drop boxes remain available outside county buildings for making payments or dropping off mail.

Some departments will continue to have limited access and safety protocols. They include:

Human Services: We are open by appointment and walk-in but recommend appointments in order to guarantee to be seen. Please call (608) 269-8600 to make an appointment.

Land Conservation: Limited Building Access by appointment only. Please Call (608) 269-8975 to make an appointment.

Local History Room & Museum: Limited Capacity. Call ahead Reservations recommended. Please call (608) 269-8680 for more information and reservations

Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center: We are allowing visits for residents with some restrictions. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to schedule their visit and ensure a visit can occur. Masks are required at all times. Visitors will be screened for illness and those who have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have any symptoms of illness will not be allowed into the facility. Please call (608) 269-8800 to schedule visits