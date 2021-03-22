Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The BBC says a journalist from its Burmese-language service has been released by authorities in Myanmar. The BBC gave no further details about the release of Aung Thura on Monday. The journalist was on March 19 by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents while reporting outside a court in the capital. Arrests of media workers have been part of the junta’s intensifying efforts to choke off information about protests and resistance to the Feb. 1 coup. Lawmakers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have urged regional leaders to meet and devise a response to increased violence by Myanmar’s military against protesters.