New inclusive playground on the way

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah is the newest site in Western Wisconsin for an all abilities playground.

NASA, which stands for North American Squirrel Association, is a non-profit that provides outdoor opportunities to physically challenged and elderly members of the community. Its newest project is this all inclusive playground.

Over the last few years, a new fully accessible shelter, as well as an all abilities fishing dock have laid the foundation for enhanced inclusion at Butts Park in Tomah. Now it's time for the third and final phase, the playground said Tomah Parks and Rec. Director Joe Protz.

"Families or friends that have someone with a disability, they can all enjoy the playground and do it together, and have fun," said Protz.

A lot of careful thinking went into this design said NASA Vice President Dave Stutzman. Many things you might not think about.

"One of the most exciting things that I like about the playground is that it's going to be color coded so that children with visual imparities will be able to use the playground safely because they'll be able to recognize hazards based on color tones," said Stutzman.

All the way down to the details that the surface is made of.

"It will all be level 'poured in place' rubber surface for those in the wheel chairs and walkers. You watch them in parks with wood chips and things like that it's so hard for those individuals to move around," said Protz.

President of the National Federation of the Blind in Wisconsin John Fritz is glad to see new projects pop up like this one.

"I am totally blind and I have kids that are blind as well, and this is a place they might be able to have access to come to and take advantage of some of these resources," said Fritz. "When I was in high school and grade school in the late 70s, early 80s, there was none of this type of stuff around. We just worked with what we had."

New advancements continue to bring the community together as a whole in the great outdoors.

"We've all learned with COVID how important it is to get outside and exercise and enjoy our outdoor spaces," said Stutzman.

The project leaders said there are only a handful of inclusive parks in Wisconsin and this one in Tomah will be very unique to the area.

Funding has largely come from Tomah community support, smaller donations, and a couple of large donations from organizations like Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System.

They hope to have the entire playground built by Memorial Day weekend.