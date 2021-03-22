On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions

CHICAGO (AP) — Inmates on federal death row tell The Associated Press that a leading topic of conversation through air ducts they use to communicate is whether President Joe Biden will keep a campaign pledge to halt federal executions. Biden hasn’t spoken publicly to that question since taking office four days after the Trump administration executed the last of 13 inmates in a six-month period. Biden’s silence has the condemned inmates on edge. Some of the inmates worry that political calculations may lead Biden to back off any far-reaching action, such as commuting their death sentences to life. Others think the president may take no action at all.