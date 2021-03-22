Police: Embattled NYPD officer fired gun at Atlantic Ocean

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty. Police say David Afanador was carrying a loaded pistol and three loaded high-capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach around 6:50 a.m. Sunday. Afanador was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold. The NYPD had placed him on restricted assignment, and he is not authorized to carry firearms. Afanador was arraigned Monday by video on weapons charges. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.