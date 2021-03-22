Police: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police say they're still investigating and didn't have details on a motive.

The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley. He had been with Boulder police since 2010.

