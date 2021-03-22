Police respond to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado have responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket. Law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building in Boulder and told someone inside to surrender Monday. A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.” Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.