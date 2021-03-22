Prosecutors pursue hate crime charges against Florida doctor

MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors say they’re pursuing hate crime charges against a South Florida doctor accused of attacking a Hispanic man at a supermarket. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Monday that her office is charging Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright with battery with prejudice and two other counts. At a Hialeah supermarket on Jan. 20, officials say, Wright became angry after the victim asked her to keep her distance because of COVID-19. Officials say the doctor later hurled racial and other insults at the man in the store parking lot. The doctor’s attorney issued a statement calling the matter an “ugly attack” filled with “lies and twisted information.”