Rain is on the way.

Storm is gathering…

High clouds are beginning to stream in from the southwest ahead of a storm system coming out of the southwestern part of the country. Those clouds didn’t stop highs from reaching into the 60s for Monday afternoon.

Rain on the way…

Light rain and showers are moving toward the area for this evening and tonight, but the main event will be Tuesday, especially into the afternoon, Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain will fall in some areas, and it looks like a pretty good and beneficial soaker. We wouldn’t expect much thunder and lightning.

Cooler weather takes over…

Temperatures will remain above normal through the next 7 days, but we will settle closer to our normals after the passage of the latest system.

Another system for the weekend…

A new storm system will make a run at the Upper Midwest with a rain possible Saturday. We will monitor for any snow fall that could develop at this time of the year.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden