Rush Limbaugh’s syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

NEW YORK (AP) — Rush Limbaugh’s radio syndicators say they plan to keep his voice alive. Premiere Networks said on Monday that Limbaugh’s show will continue with its present format, where a series of guest hosts introduce archival audio footage of his voice. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17. A Premiere spokeswoman said the company will “continue to provide millions of listeners with the voice of Rush for a long time.” Talkers magazine publisher Michael Harrison says the announcement indicates that there has not been a significant erosion in audience for the replacement show. Harrison says it would be a difficult burden for any host to be anointed Limbaugh’s successor so quickly after he died.