Russia criticizes US refusal to hold quick Putin-Biden call

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says Washington rejected President Vladimir Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with U.S. President Joe Biden to help defuse tensions raised by Biden’s recent remark that the Russian leader was a killer. In an interview broadcast last week, Biden replied “I do” when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.” Putin’s spokesman said Putin’s subsequent offer to make a call between the two leaders public was intended to prevent Biden’s statement from inflicting irreparable damage to Russia-U.S. relations. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called Washington’s refusal a missed opportunity. Biden has said he is certain he and Putin will “talk at some point.”