Shooting victim’s husband says police detained him for hours

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at a Georgia massage business last week said police held him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack. Mario Gonzalez told Spanish-language news website Mundo Hispanico in a video interview that he heard the gunshots and worried about his wife, who was in a separate room. Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later. The website says deputies detained him in handcuffs for about four hours outside the spa. Gonzalez questions whether they treated him badly because he’s Mexican. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.