Strikes on northwest Syria kill 1 person, cause wide damage

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and a paramedic group say airstrikes on several locations in northwest Syria near the border with Turkey have killed at least one person and set several trucks used to distribute aid on fire. The late Sunday attacks angered Turkey, which had asked Russia to secure an immediate end to such strikes. The urkish defense ministry said its troops had been placed on alert. Opposition activists claimed that Russian warplanes carried out the attacks near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey hours after government artillery hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria, killing at least six patients.