Tennessee bill to ban transgender athletes heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-led Statehouse has given final passage to a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports. Tennessee House lawmakers voted 71-16 Monday in for the measure and sent it to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. Critics warn that the measure would likely result in costly legal challenges if it is signed by the governor. They also said it would be harmful to transgender youth. Lee has not made any commitment to sign the bill but has said transgender athletes would — in his words — “destroy women’s sports.” Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year.