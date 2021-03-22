The calm before the soaking pattern

Yesterday blustery winds dominate as sunshine continued to break through the high-level clouds. Temperatures topped out in the mid-60s for La Crosse but changes are coming for the region.

Cloud cover will continue to thicken today, but sunshine might be able to work out of the clouds. With a mild start, temperatures will climb to the 50s and 60s. A few spotty sprinkles will be possible especially late this evening.

By mid-morning tomorrow, the soggy pattern moves in. A low pressure system will spin up from the south-central. Rainfall will be fairly widespread from lunch Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Rainfall will bring up to an inch of rainfall when all is said and done.

Temperatures Tuesday will still have a chance at the 50s but it will feel cooler under the rainy weather. The average for this time of the year is 47 degrees and the rest of the week will trend above average in the 50s.

The rest of the week will also bring more chances for wet weather. Depending on temperatures, there may be mentions of wintry precipitation. However, more details on the potential for active weather in the late week will come. Stay tuned for more details.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett