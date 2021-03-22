Truck carrying migrants overturns in Croatia killing 4

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A truck has overturned in Croatia killing four migrants who were hiding inside and injuring a number of others. Croatian police say the accident happened early on Monday on a motorway near the border with Bosnia. They say the truck had Serbian license plates. Croatian state HRT television says the truck was transporting tons of heavy paper rolls which crushed some of the migrants when the truck overturned. Local official Zaltko Pjes told HRT that at least 11 people have been brought to hospitals in the area, including some seriously. He says they are Syrians.