Trump ally to take on embattled Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — A conservative Georgia congressman and acolyte of former President Donald Trump has announced his bid to unseat the Republican secretary of state who angered Trump and his allies for refusing to help overturn the November election results. Rep. Jody Hice, a Tea Party favorite and Trump acolyte, is the first major challenger to Brad Raffensperger since the secretary of state incensed the president by certifying President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and disputing Trump’s false allegations of fraud. The congressman did not mention Trump in his announcement but has said in previous public statements that he expected the former president to support his candidacy. Trump has promised previously that he’d come to Georgia in 2022 to campaign against Raffensperger.