UN chief calls for halt to violence and abuse against Asians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a halt to all violence against Asians and people of Asian descent. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said “the secretary-general is profoundly concerned” about the targeting of Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said “the world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power.” The statement follows last Tuesday’s rampage at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that killed eight people, six of them Asian-American women.