Vikings enjoy experience boost with Patrick Peterson arrival

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had interest in Patrick Peterson when free agency began. They didn’t think they had a legitimate chance to sign the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Peterson’s agent called general manager Rick Spielman last week to gauge their interest. Two hours later, a deal was done. Peterson will begin his 11th season in the NFL. He’ll bring a badly needed boost of experience to a position group that struggled last year. Peterson says he believes he’ll benefit from the “new scenery” and “fresh air” of joining a new team.