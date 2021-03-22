Volunteers from abroad ruled out for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months. The announcement comes two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. A limited number of volunteers might be allowed to enter if they have special skills. Olympic organizers had planned to use about 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government had lined up 30,000 more. Most are from Japan. It’s not clear how many will be used this time.