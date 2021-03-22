WATCH 6:35 p.m.: La Crosse Mayoral Debate

News app viewers can watch the debate here.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates on the April ballot for La Crosse Mayor meet Monday evening to answer questions about the issues important to voters.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, Wisconsin Public Radio, and WXOW are sponsoring the debate between Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds.

The debate begins at 6:35 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour.

