Wisconsin Dells man arrested in Monroe Co. for 8th OWI

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wisconsin Dells man is facing his 8th OWI charge after his arrest Sunday evening.

A Wisconsin State Patrol troopers pulled over a black GMC Acadia near mile marker 50 westbound around 8:39 p.m.

When the troopers got to the vehicle, they could smell alcohol on the man, identified as Rory Emerson Thundercloud, 36. They also saw what was described as multiple signs of impairment.

The troopers then arrested Thundercloud on his 8th OWI offense.

Formal charges are pending.