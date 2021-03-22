Wisconsin QAnon supporter facing federal charges after prosecutors say he shot paintball gun at Army reservists

PEWAUKEE (WKOW) — Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man who supports the QAnon conspiracy theory shot paintball rounds at two Wisconsin Army reservists after previously traveling to Washington, D.C. and threatening violence there, too.

Federal court documents say Ian Alan Olson drove to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15. Once there, the criminal complaint said he shouted “This is for America” and used an orange “AR-15 style” paintball gun to fire two to three paintball rounds at the two reservists. The rounds missed.

Olson’s gun jammed after he fired those rounds and the reservists detained him until law enforcement arrived.

Prosecutors say Olson’s car was covered in orange spray paint “Qs” and QAnon messages like “Trust my plan” and “OMW 2 DC.” In court documents, an FBI agent said the latter likely means “on my way to Washington, D.C.”

Olson visited the nation’s capital earlier this month and United States Capitol police reports indicate he told a National Guardsman he might “do something crazy stupid” on March 4 to “test the National Guard.”

The complaint said he told Capitol police officers he wanted to know if the National Guard is loyal to the president or to the people and said he was “willing to die to fulfill his mission,” which he said would unite eight billion people.

Capitol police said Olson also told them he would be “taken over by the Spirit of Christ” on March 4 and “things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun.”

Capitol police took Olson to a psychiatric evaluation before they released him. He is not facing any charges related to what he said in Washington, D.C.

His charges stem from what prosecutors say he did in Pewaukee. He is facing charges of attacking United States servicemen on account of service and assaulting officers.

He is being held in the Waukesha County Jail.