A not guilty plea to US hate charges in attack on gay man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges alleging he tried to kill and dismember a gay man. Monday’s plea by 19-year-old Chance Seneca of Lafayette follows his indictment last week. He had already pleaded not guilty to earlier state charges arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to kill an 18-year-old last June. The victim survived being choked and severely cut. Federal authorities say that victim was one of three men Seneca is accused of abducting after contacting them through social media and dating apps.