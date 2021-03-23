Absentee voting begins for the Spring 2021 election

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- You can now cast your vote in the Spring 2021 elections.

Absentee voting has begun in La Crosse County at City Hall. Hours for absentee voting are:

March 23-March 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

March 30 - April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

April 2 & 3 from noon until 5 p.m.

The ballot includes the La Crosse Mayoral election, city council elections, and the state superintendent race.

You are reminded to bring a photo id and be able to prove La Crosse residency in order to vote at City Hall. More information can be found here on how to vote absentee.