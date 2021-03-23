All abilities boat and canoe launch installed at Veterans Freedom Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Access to the river for everyone is now possible for the open water season with the installation of a launch at the landing at Veterans Freedom Park.

The city installed the All Abilities canoe and kayak launch for all individuals to enjoy the open waters of the Black River and beyond.

It features steps and handrails to allow anyone to safely enter the water at the landing.

It was first installed last fall by the city.

The launch is located at 1000 Boathouse Drive in La Crosse at the landing at Veterans Freedom Park on La Crosse's north side.