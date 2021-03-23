AP-NORC poll: Learning setbacks a top concern for parents

BOSTON (AP) — A new poll finds most parents fear their children are falling behind in school while at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 69% of parents are at least somewhat concerned their children will face setbacks in school because of the pandemic, including 42% who say they’re very or extremely worried about it. But nearly as many, 64%, say they’re at least somewhat concerned in-person instruction will lead to more people being infected.