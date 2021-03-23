AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

Two people with direct knowledge of the plan tell The Associated Press that the National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season. The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. But the people say that timeline was pushed back after the Isobel Cup playoffs were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the NWHL. League spokesman Paul Krotz says the NWHL has nothing to report on expansion and is instead focused on completing its playoffs outside of Boston this weekend.