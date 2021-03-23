Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues

SYDNEY (AP) — Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across Australia’s east coast but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were on Tuesday nervously waiting for potential orders to evacuate. Some 18,000 residents of Australia’s most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rain emergency was expected to ease by late Wednesday, but the “floodwaters remain persistent for some time.” Skies were forecast to clear over parts of Sydney and the coast to the north by late Tuesday.