Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children loses appeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A woman convicted of smothering her four children has lost an appeal in a Sydney court against an inquiry’s decision that her victims had not died of natural causes. A growing number of scientists say Kathleen Folbigg is the victim of a miscarriage of justice. She was convicted of three murders and one case of manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison. Her lawyers said there were medical explanations for each death. The case relied on interpretations of vague entries she had made in personal diaries. Her last hope of early release lies with a petition for a pardon lodged with the New South Wales governor.