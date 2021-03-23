Bangor volleyball faces Seneca in Senior Night matchup

BANGOR, Wis.(WXOW)- Bangor faced off against Seneca in a non-conference matchup.

Set 1 provided a nice start for Seneca. Nicky Trautsch set up Anya Aspenson to tie the set at 4.

Bangor would try to stay strong throughout the first set. McKenna Riley sets up Nora Tucker. Bangor would trail by just 2.

Seneca wins set one as Ava Payne had a nice smash for Seneca.

In the end, though, Bangor would go on to win 3-2. Madisyn Herman would have 17 kills on the night and Joeryn Freit had 15 kills on the night. Bangor is now 7-1 on the season.