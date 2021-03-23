Banksy painting raises $23 million for UK health charities

LONDON (AP) — A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the coronavirus pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million.) Auction house Christie’s said Tuesday that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K. The artwork by the mystery street artist, titled “Game Changer,” first appeared on a wall at Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May. The black-and-white picture depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Christie’s said the sale price was a world auction record for Banksy. The auction house said it will donate a “significant portion” of the buyer’s premium to health organizations.