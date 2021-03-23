Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/WAOW) -- Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

Authorities on Tuesday also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

He was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado and a prosecutor says he lived most of his life in the U.S.

Authorities say the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65. According to CNN, the victims are;

Denny Strong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Terry Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

By PATTY NIEBERG and THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press