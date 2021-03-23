Deadly spring break: 3 men charged in 2 deaths in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say two North Carolina men on spring break in Florida are charged with drugging and raping a woman who later died, possibly of a drug overdose. Meanwhile, in Panama City, a Florida man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenager from Kentucky. The deaths and alleged crimes come amid continuing chaos in South Beach, where police have arrested hundreds of partiers involved in violence and property destruction. Authorities have said that most of those involved were not college students on spring break, but adults from both Florida and out of state.