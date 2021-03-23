DNR recruiting volunteers to take part in frog study

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for people who enjoy listening to nature's concerts and a common sound we all hear on summer nights -- the calling of frogs.

The agency needs volunteers for a study on how climate change may be affecting frogs. All you need to do is pick a wetland. It could by one near your home and listen for a few minutes each night and record the species you hear. Conservation biologist Andrew Badje says volunteers are critical to this work.

"It's really a great bang for your buck- if you're kind of a biologist- trying to figure out how to maximize your return, and figuring out how to conserve species most effectively. We really are indebted to volunteers," said Badje.

The DNR has a series of short videos to help new volunteers learn the different calls to identify the frog species.

Click here for more information on the program.