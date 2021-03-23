Senators say they won’t back nominees who aren’t diverse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators are lashing out at the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet. They’ve even vowed not to support nominations until the administration better promotes diversity. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls the situation “not acceptable” and says that officials aren’t being aggressive even though she has raised the issue for months. The senator says that she won’t be voting for any nominees other than diversity nominees. Another senator, Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono, says she’s joining Duckworth in that goal. They are the only senators of Asian American heritage.