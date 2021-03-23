Engage the umbrellas: Rainy weather is on its way in

Light rainfall overnight started what will be a wet next 48 hours. Only 0.03” of rainfall fell in La Crosse to bring wet surfaces this morning. An additional half an inch to an inch is possible once this system wraps out of the region tomorrow.

This morning, isolated showers will start to pop up. Steady rainfall will move in around the early afternoon and last for the rest of your Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible this evening as the low pressure approaches Wisconsin. Then temperatures even under the rainy weather will climb back to the upper 50s.

Temperatures climb back into the 50s tomorrow before the low pressure makes its exit. The low pressure makes a northeasterly exit and rainfall will taper off tomorrow afternoon. Then the coolest air of the week will descend on the region.

The wet pattern is not over yet. A short break in the dry weather ends as early as mid-morning Thursday. Due to the cooler, near-freezing air, a weak disturbance could bring a rain/snow mix. Little accumulation expected but could bring slick travel into Thursday evening.

Temperatures in the 50s continue and temperatures stay above average into the weekend. Sunshine will return by Friday, but again the dry weather does not last. Another round of rainfall will be possible late Friday into Saturday.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett