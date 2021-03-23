Ethiopia’s leader says atrocities committed in Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopia’s leader says atrocities have occurred in Tigray, the country’s northern region where fighting persists as government troops hunt down its fugitive leaders. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in an address before lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa, Tuesday that reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray. This is the first time Abiy appears to acknowledge that serious crimes have been perpetrated in Tigray, home to 6 million people. He said soldiers who raped women or committed other war crimes will be held responsible, even though he cited “propaganda of exaggeration” by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the once-dominant party whose wanted leaders question the legitimacy of Abiy after the postponement of elections last year.