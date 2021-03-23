France to reopen Libyan embassy, support interim government

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says France will reopen its embassy in Libya’s capital Tripoli next week in a gesture of support to the conflict-ravaged country’s interim government. Macron said Tuesday that France owes “a debt to Libya and the Libyans, which is a decade of disorder.” Libya was plunged into chaos when an uprising in 2011 — with support from a NATO military operation initially led by France — toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. “There will be no peace” in the broader region “if we can’t get peace and stability in Libya, if we do not succeed in eradicating the terrorist groups and all kinds of smugglers,” Macron said.