Guatemala City airport closed as volcanic ash coats planes

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala City’s international airport has been closed due to an eruption at the Pacaya volcano, which has coated runways and planes parked at the terminal with ash. The 8,373-foot (2,552 meter) volcano is just 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Guatemala’s capital and has been active since early February. Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta said Tuesday that the closure was caused by a change in wind direction. He did not say how long the closure will last. Tourist hikes to visit Pacaya’s peak have been temporarily cancelled. Pacaya had an explosive blast in 2010 that killed a reporter and two local people.