Indiana to lift mask mandate amid concern: ‘We’re not ready’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a Tuesday evening speech that the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6. Holcomb said local officials would still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions in response to COVID-19 cases in their communities and that face mask use would still be required in K-12 schools for rest of this school year. But some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions.