Jill Underly visits La Crosse in campaign for State Superintendent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State Superintendent candidate Jill Underly traveled throughout the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote early childhood education and her views if voted into the position.

Underly met with supporters outside the Coulee Region United Educators Building on Tuesday morning to hand out buttons and yard signs.

"I knew before the pandemic started that I wanted to do this," said Underly. "I have been a leader in the state in advocating for kids and public schools. I have brought innovative practices to my own school district, especially surrounding early childhood education, after school programming, and summer care."

She explained that education is the foundation of success.

"We know that kids need high quality programming, and parents need quality child care so working together, helps kids, helps families, and helps the economy," said Underly.

Her school district has been open since the school year started while offering parents the option of virtual or in-person learning.

"What we have learned is the state could certainly be helping with more resources. We've had to hire more staff, school nurses, mental health is really important in addition to PPE so the state providing more resources would be helpful," said Underly.

She explained that there are also many aging school buildings and it's important to improve those for the health and safety of the kids. It's also important to have resources necessary to keep kids safe.

"Certainly making sure that teachers are vaccinated is the big first step. The other piece of it is resources. We need to make sure that we have smaller class sizes," said Underly.

One of the main reasons that she said her school has been able to remain open is because they have smaller class sizes and they aren't overcrowded. They also have good ventilation and good fresh air. She understands however that some school districts don't have the resources to do that safely right now.

"What we have learned as the course has gone on is that there are a lot of kids that really need to be in-person, but we know prior to the pandemic that in-person learning didn't work for all kids so there is a group that is actually doing well with virtual learning. Going forward, how do we make sure that all kids have access to a high quality education whether it's in-person or virtual," said Underly.

There are some school districts that offer high-quality learning virtually and she said that others can learn from them to give parents the option if they would like. Underly explained that there are a few big disagreement points between her and her opponent Deborah Kerr.

"I am in favor of making sure that our public dollars stay in our public schools. I am not in favor of expanding the voucher programs in Wisconsin and she is," said Underly. "I do think when it comes to integrity and trustfulness, I think people look at me as someone who has been working through the pandemic, leading my school district, balancing budgets."

She explained that her district just passed their second referendum so she has had success. She also has two kids in school so she believes people can relate to that.

As far as referendums go, Underly said it seems they are doing a new one every few years which means the schools aren't getting what they need.

"It comes down to school finance and it turns out that our schools aren't getting the resources that they need so they can meet inflationary costs," said Underly. "The burden has fallen on property tax payers to meet that funding that the state otherwise should have promised. So we have to look at where things like the voucher program are expanding and that money isn't going into public schools."

She said that burden shouldn't be put on the tax payers. Underly said she isn't opposed to private schools, but if there was evidence that low-income students were getting a better education at them, there should be money put into the program, but there is not evidence that is true. She explained that study after study shows that the education doesn't improve when it comes to private schools.

"I feel that private schools have a place in the fabric of our education landscape in Wisconsin. Catholic and Lutheran schools are just an example of some. But the difference, when we go forward with vouchers, it's basically taking the tax dollars that would normally go towards your public school, and instead going towards a private voucher school," said Underly.

Former West Salem School District Superindent and candidate in the spring primary State Superintendent Troy Gunderson showed his support for Underly and her campaign.

"She has done wonderful things for kids. Her heart's in the right spot. The state of Wisconsin needs someone like that to serve all children across the entire state," said Gunderson. "I think she can make a difference. She has experience working at the DPI, working at small schools, a PHD from UW-Madison, she's bright and talented."

Between the two candidates, Gunderson said the reason he supports her is that he believes she wants to see public education survive and thrive.

"Jill has a better grasp of bringing the entire state together, a better understanding of the policy workings in Madison, a better understanding of rural America," said Gunderson. "I think she see's the whole state which separates her from the other candidate who spent their entire life in southeastern Wisconsin."

Underly visited La Crosse and Wausau, talking with other state education leaders about different issues before returning back to Southwestern Wisconsin.

The election is on April 6. Both Gunderson and Underly say they hope people get out there and vote.