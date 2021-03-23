Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson will return to iRacing this week almost a year after a racial slur he used while on the online racing platform nearly cost him his career. He will race a car that features the foundation he’s started in his path to redemption. The Kyle Larson Foundation was launched this month and will be the “sponsor” of his car in Wednesday night’s race. The foundation is a Drive for 5 Campaign that aims to support three other organizations that helped Larson through his journey of self-improvement during his nearly yearlong suspension.