Lost and found: $1M lottery ticket recovered in parking lot

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was able to turn his luck around after finding his missing $1 million winning lottery ticket in a parking lot. The Tennessee Education Lottery says Sparta resident Nick Slatten learned on March 11 that he won a drawing with a ticket worth about $1.2 million. Slatten continued running errands that day, including taking his brother to buy a car part. He soon realized he didn’t have the ticket anymore and retraced his steps, eventually leading him back to the auto store, where he saw the ticket lying on the gound. He retrieved the ticket — which somehow didn’t get blown away — and claimed his prize.